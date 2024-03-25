A national survey by Real Estate Alliance shows that the price of an average second-hand three-bed semi in Mayo is now €192,500.

That’s a one percent increase in the last 12 months, up from €190,000.

Prices remain unchanged for this quarter, with the average selling time in the county currently sitting at seven weeks.

The Q1 REA Average House Price Index also shows that across the county, three out of five purchasers were first time buyers.

One in five purchasers were from outside of the county.

The average price in Westport stands at €270,000 while Castlebar prices are averaging €192,500.