The Minister for Justice is being urged to stop any legislation that would allow pubs and nightclubs to stay open until 6am in the morning.

The call was made by Councillors at a recent West Mayo Municipal District.

Independent Councillor Christy Hyland was supported in his call for the authority to write to Minister McEntee outlining Councillors’ objections to the extension of the opening hours, insisting the resources are not in place to implement the proposal.

Cllr Hyland has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley: