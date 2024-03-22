The death has occurred of former Mayo senior footballer Ger Brady.

He died peacefully yesterday at the Mayo Hospice, after a brave battle with Motor Neurones Disease.

Ger lived in Grattan Park in Claremorris, and formerly Murneen South, Barnacarroll.

He is survived and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Karen, their son Dylan, his parents, siblings, extended family and many friends.

Ger played for Claremorris at underage and senior level, and also represented Mayo at minor, U21 and senior level.

He played in the Connacht Senior Football Championship meeting between Mayo and New York, 25 years ago this May.

Funeral details have also been announced this afternoon.

Ger will repose at Gilligan’s Funeral Home, Market Square, Claremorris tomorrow (Saturday) from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Remains will arrive to St. Colman’s Church on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 2:00pm with burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Claremorris Church Live YouTube and on local parish radio 106fm.

House private and family flowers only please.

Donations to the Mayo Hospice.

May he Rest In Peace.