Four people have lost their lives on roads in county Mayo so far this year.

They include a pedestrian, a motorcyclist and two drivers.

The figure is down on the number of road fatalities over the same period this time last year, when 6 people had died over the same three month period.

In 2023, twelve people died in road collisions in county Mayo.

The figures were presented by the acting Road Safety Officer in Mayo, Gary Smyth, at today’s county Joint Policing Committee meeting.

So far this year nationally 47 people have died on Irish roads.

The Garda Chief Superintendent for Mayo, Roscommon and Longford Ray McMahon said that in 6 of the fatalities nationally so far this year, the non-wearing of a seatbelt was a contributory factor.

Speed, the use of mobile phones, the non-wearing of seatbelts and drink and drug driving continue to be the main causes of many of these fatal and serious road collisions.

The public were urged by Garda Inspector David Tiernan of the Road Traffic Division in the county to slow down and not to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, and to remember that 4 secs looking down to read a text by a car driver is enough to cause a serious or fatal road collision.