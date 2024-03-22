The bravery of a young Garda in Ballina was extolled by Garda Superintendent Alan Brady at today’s county Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting in Castlebar.

The Garda, who was not named, bravely jumped into the River Moy in an attempt to save a man’s life earlier this week.

The Garda dived into the water after he saw a man enter the water in the town. Despite the Garda’s best efforts the man died and sympathies were extended to the family and friends of the man who died.

The CathaoIrleach of Mayo County Council, Michael Loftus, who is also a member of the Granuaile Sub Aqua club, who also assisted in the attempted rescue of the man, said at today’s meeting that it is a very brave Garda indeed that in full uniform would courageously jump into the river in an effort to try and save a man’s life.