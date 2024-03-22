Gerry Loftus has confirmed that he will run as an Independent candidate in the upcoming Local Elections in June.

The leader of the Rural Ireland Ogranisation will stand in the Castlebar Local Electoral Area, with the elections to take place on June 7.

Mr. Loftus has stated that he has been approached by a number of Political Parties to go on their ticket but has turned offers down.

He believes this would ‘interfere with the workings of the Rural Ireland Organisation’ which he intends to continue to develop.

In his election statement, Mr. Loftus also expressed his grave concern with the ‘calibre of politicians on the EU ticket for Midlands North West.’

According to the leader of the Rural Ireland Organisation:

“We need people on that ticket to represent country and rural Ireland, small to medium size farmers, our heritage and our culture.

“In my view the caliber of person or persons we need is not on the ticket.”