Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Marius Stancu, who is reported missing from his home in Askeaton, Co. Limerick, since Wednesday 13th March at approximately 9.30am.

Marius is described as being between 5 foot 8 and 5 foot 10 inches in height, with a slim build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Marius was wearing when last seen.

It is believed that Marius may have travelled to the Athlone area.

Anyone with information on Marius’s whereabouts is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on (090) 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.