Minister for Rural & Community Development Heather Humphreys has today announced that €1 million will be allocated to support 122 agricultural shows across the country.

Each show receives a grant of between €6,000 and €11,000 depending on their size.

According to Minister Humphrey’s Department, this brings the total allocation to agricultural shows since 2018 to over €4.3 million.

Shows in Mayo are set to receive a shared total of €77,560.

The biggest cut goes to the Bonniconlon Show, receiving €10,700.

Agricultural Shows in Ballinrobe and Erris will each receive €9,205 respectively.

€8,350 will go to each show in Ballina, Claremorris, Crossmolina, Swinford and Westport (Horse and Pony Show).

The Louisburgh Horse and Pony Show will get €6,700.

A full list of funding is available on www.agriland.ie

(pic Bonniconlon Show Facebook Page)