166 new members of an Garda Síochána will be sworn in this morning.

Intake 233 commenced their training on July 31 2023, and have now completed their Phase 1 & Stage 3 training at the Garda College in Templemore.

Having taken their Oath this morning, their attestation and parade will get underway shortly.

The ceremony will be live streamed on the An Garda Síochána Facebook page and YouTube channel.

(pic An Garda Síochána Facebook Page)