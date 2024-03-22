In response to a rise in measles cases, the HSE is providing MMR catch up clinics at Mayo Abbey Centre today from 11am – 3pm to protect people who may not have been vaccinated before.

If you missed the MMR vaccine when you were a child, you can get the vaccine at this clinic. If you are not sure if you have had the MMR Vaccine when you were a child, you can still get the vaccine now to make sure you’re protected. Two doses of MMR vaccine are necessary to be considered fully vaccinated.

The HSE vaccination team on site will be available to answer any questions you may have.