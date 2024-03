Two men have been arrested in connection with an explosion at a petrol station in Creeslough.



10 people died following the blast in the Donegal village in October 2022.



Two men aged in their 50s were arrested this morning as part of an operation co-ordinated by Milford Garda station.



They're being held at separate Garda stations in Co Donegal, where they can be questioned for up to 24 hours.