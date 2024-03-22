The Heritage Council, along with Minister of State Malcolm Noonan has today announced that eight historic towns will each get a share of €1.22 million funding under the 2024 Historic Towns Initiative.

This funding will contribute to the aim to provide jobs through heritage-led regeneration, rebuild local economies, and address vacancy with heritage as the consistent focal point.

Funding has been recommended towards four conservative projects in a town in each of the four provinces.

Ballina in North Mayo joins Midleton in County Cork, Glenties in Donegal, and Birr in County Offaly in this category.

Under the plans, Ballina will receive €240,000.

According to the project details listed by the Heritage Council this afternoon:

“This project will assist owners in the repair of historic structures in the Pearse Steet Architectural Conservation Area (ACA), to address vacancy and to enable residential and community use.

“Essential repair and installation of rainwater goods, window and door conservation and restoration, and painting are proposed for 2024.

“This builds upon similar work in Pearse Street funded through the HTI in 2019-2020.”

Meanwhile, there are plans to aid heritage-led regeneration in Strokestown in Roscommon, Monaghan Town, Lisdoonvarna in County Clare and Passage West in Cork.

The Heritage Council has detailed that this plan “will be conservation architect-led and will recommend key actions to regenerate the built heritage assets and to strengthen linkages with Strokestown House and estate.”

Strokestown will receive €50,000 towards the plans.

More details are available on www.heritagecouncil.ie/news