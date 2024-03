Road safety policing needs to focus on more regional roads, rather than motorways and national roads.



That's according to Sinn Fein's Transport spokesperson, who says the country's most dangerous roads are not being policed correctly.



Martin Kenny's comments come as almost 1-thousand-800 people were caught speeding over the St Patrick's Bank Holiday weekend.



He says the decrease in roads policing GardaÃi is making the situation more difficult to tackle