The Races of Castlebar Festival 2024 was officially launched yesterday evening amid great excitement - with a new name, date and focus, from last year’s very successful event that was called the Castlebar 1798 Festival.

The renamed Races of Castlebar Festival takes place this year over the May Bank Holiday weekend – Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th May - a major event for Mayo Day in the county town.

History, sport, literature, music and song are all on the agenda for the three day family event. The festival will once again close with a huge fireworks display from the Military Barracks

Catherine Gagneaux of the French consulate attended last night’s launch, together with Castlebar councillors and deputy and members of the voluntary committee.

At a special ceremony during the festival at the Mall, the names of some of the French, Irish and English soldiers who lost their lives in the 1798 battle, that included the Races of Castlebar event will be read out and remembered.

Ronan Moran is President of the Lions Club in Castlebar and the Chairperson again of this year’s festival and he has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the exciting festival schedule ahead…