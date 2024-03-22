A Mayo local election candidate has expressed concern about the lack of emergency accommodation for the homeless in Co. Mayo.

Sinn Féin candidate Donna Hyland said some people presenting to Mayo County Council as homeless say that emergency accommodation in the Castlebar municipal district is at crisis point.

Ms. Hyland says that a lack of emergency accommodation for homeless people is forcing individuals and families to travel outside of Castlebar and even outside of the county to access emergency homeless accommodation.

The latest Department of Housing homelessness report shows that 13, 531 people, including 4, 027 children, were in emergency accommodation in January 2024.

Given the increase in homelessness Ms. Hyland is concerned that the local authority does not have access to sufficient emergency accommodation to meet the needs of people presenting to the council as homeless.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew....