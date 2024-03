The Irish Cancer society is appealing for help to raise 6 million euro on Daffodil Day.

Figures show the charity's drivers covered 2 point 3 million kilometres last year bringing over 2 thousand cancer patients to hospital appointments - an increase of 30 per cent.



They also reveal its support line and Daffodil Centres have seen a 31 per cent in demand in the last year.

CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, Averil Power is urging people to give what they can today.