Changes to PTSB's fixed rate mortgage products for new customers come into effect from today.



The bank has announced cuts to its three and four-year fixed rate products, with significant reductions to the relevant interest rates.



For the four-year fixed rate mortgage, there are cuts in interest rates of up 0 point 3 per cent for new customers.



The three-year fixed rate 'green' mortgage product, meanwhile, will have rates from 3 point 8 per cent to 4 point 3-5 per cent, depending on the mortgage amount and on its Loan to Value.