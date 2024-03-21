Patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region today are experiencing delays.

There are 44 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, the third most overcrowded in the country today according to INMO trolley watch figures.

There are 31 patients waiting for a bed at Sligo University Hospital and 17 at Mayo University Hospital today.

3 patients are waiting for admission at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally, 546 patients are waiting for beds, with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick where 99 patients are waiting for a bed.