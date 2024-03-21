Over €425,000 has been granted to Mayo Local Sports Partnership under investment into National Governing Bodies of Sport and Local Sports Partnerships.

€15,000 of that has been allocated to Women in Sport, while €410,393 has been given to Core and Programme Funding.

Deputy Michael Ring says the funding will hugely support the counties sporting organisations throughout 2024.

Deputy Ring says the Government’s increased investment in core funding for 2024, and in recent years, will assist in ensuring the long-term sustainability of our sporting organisations.