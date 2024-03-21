A film, produced by a Mayo man, has been nominated for an award at the Irish Film Festival in Toronto.

Butterfly is a short film which is deeply rooted in emigration culture and shows the story of the struggle faced in a new environment to 'bring home the dough'.

Pol Seoige is a native of Westport and is both an executive producer and actor in the film.

The Toronto Irish Film Festival takes place this Saturday, and will see other Irish faces such as Patrick Kielty and Deirdre O'Kane in attendance.

Butterfly has been shortlisted in the Best Short category.

Pol Seoige spoke to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan about the film and other work that he has planned over the next couple of months....