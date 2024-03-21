Sligo/Leitrim TD Frank Feighan has backed Simon Harris to become the next Leader of Fine Gael.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris is expected to announce his candidacy for the leadership of Fine Gael later today.

Senior members of the party are due to declare their support for Mr Harris, who is regarded as the early front-runner for the post.

Among party members, Local Deputy Frank Feighan is among the first members of the parliamentary party to publicly back Mr Harris.

Deputy Feighan has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.