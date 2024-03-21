Castlebar Fine Gael councillor Cyril Burke is backing Simon Harris as the next Fine Gael leader

In a statement to Midwest News this morning cllr Burke says “After engaging with a large number of grassroot members, and my own opinion, I am confirming my support for Simon Harris for the position of Fine Gael President and Party Leader.

I believe Simon has all the qualities required to fill the post. He has immense experience and has proved his ability in numerous senior posts over a long number of years.

I believe he has the energy and enthusiasm to lead the party into the Local and European Elections and to drive the party on after into the next general election.

I believe Simon will prove to be a great leader and someone the people of Ireland will grow to respect for his dedication to politics and this country".

