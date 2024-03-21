CREW (Creative Enterprise West) has announced the winner of the inaugural Irish Creative Business Cup, a global event held at its Creative Enterprise and Innovation Hub in Galway.

Five shortlisted companies were invited to the final to pitch their innovative Creative Industries Startups to an international jury of experts and investors.

After evaluation, the jury declared Grá Chocolates, located at Ballybrit Business Park, Galway as the winner of the Irish Creative Business Cup, and the compnay will now represent Ireland in the Global Finals scheduled for June in Copenhagen.

Throughout the competition, finalists were connected with international mentors and advisors, offering guidance in refining business models, scaling operations, and navigating the global market.

The winner gains access to the prestigious global Creative Business Academy, offering support for internationalising their business.

The inaugural event was made possible through collaboration with the Western Development Commission (WDC), with support from the Local Enterprise Office Galway and Atlantic Technological University.