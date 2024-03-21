An information meeting will take place in Gorthaganny on Monday next, March 25th at 9 p.m. with a view to setting up a local Men’s Shed.

The meeting will take place in the Marian Hall opposite the local national school.

“Life as we know it can be lonely for some. Retirement is also wonderful; however missing your work colleagues and all the news has knock-on effects for many men,” explained Pat Towey, Irish Men’s Sheds Association Roscommon Co-ordinator.

“A Men's Shed is a community based organisation open to all men regardless of age or background. Sheds are member focussed spaces which offer men a pressure free environment in which to share skills, make new friends and connect with their communities,” he said.

Anybody from 30 years upwards living around Gorthaganny, Lisacul, Ballinlough, Ballyhaunis, Loughglynn, Tooreen, Kilkelly or indeed anywhere, is invited to the meeting.

Typical activities that take place at a Men’s Shed are woodwork/carpentry; arts and crafts; social outings; talks and workshops; health and wellbeing events; walking groups, and singing and playing music.

Along with Mr Towey, other speakers on the night will include David O’Gara, Ballaghaderreen Men’s Shed; Liam Kelly, Ballagh House Men’s Shed and Willie Creighton, master woodturner.