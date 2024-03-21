The new Fine Gael leader will be announced on Friday the 5th of April.

A leadership contest is now in the works following yesterday's announcement that Leo Varadkar is stepping down from the position.

Nominations for the next party leader will open this morning at 10am and close next Monday at 1pm.

3 regional meetings will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week before any votes are cast the following week.

Voting for almost 20 thousand members will then take place at more than 20 polling stations between April 2nd and 4th with a winner to be declared the following day.