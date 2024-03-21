Advocates for people living in houses affected by the Mica scandal say they finally feel 'heard' by politicians.

The European Parliament this week called on the Irish Government to ensure those affected receive 100 per cent redress to help rebuild their lives.

The Petitions Committee concluded that while the State's grant scheme is "very ambitious and comprehensive", it should be widened and red tape reduced.

Leading Mica campaigner Paddy Diver says the Government must act now to help save crumbling homes.