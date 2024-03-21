The Taoiseach will today attend a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels for the final time before he steps down next month.

While the Council will discuss ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, it's expected Leo Varadkar will face more questions about his decision to resign.

Yesterday Leo Varadkar made the shock announcement to step down as leader of Fine Gael with immediate effect, and as Taoiseach when his successor has been chosen.

Following his announcement outside government buildings yesterday, the out-going Taoiseach took no questions from the gathered press.

However he is to face those questions later this morning, as he attends the European Council of EU leaders for the last time.

Leo Varadkar's expected to update leaders about his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden last week.

It will also present him with a chance to make one final parting statement, whether he does or not will remain to be seen.

EU leaders will discuss, among other things, the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, while there will also be an engagement with the United Nations Secretary general Antonio Gutteres.