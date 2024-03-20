A public meeting is to be held in Ballyhaunis this evening in relation to the primary care centre which has been lying in dereliction since May 2021.

The meeting, which has been organised by Aontu local election candidate Paul Lawless will take place in the Community Hall at 8:30pm.

The centre, which was due to open in 2021, has been left lying idle since developers walked off site and as the building was not made water tight, its condition is deteriorating.

Paul Lawless told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the meeting....