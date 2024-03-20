The Oireachtas Assisted Dying Committee report will be published this afternoon.

It's set to recommend allowing assisted dying in very strict circumstances - including that the person has a terminal illness, intolerable pain, and they must have complete capacity.

It's understood a minority report opposing the proposals is also set to be released today by a number of members, including Galway Senator Ronan Mullen and the Committee Chair Michael Healy-Rae.

Independent Senator Mullen has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley why he is opposed to the committee’s report today…