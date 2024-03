Leo Vardakar has announced his resignation as Taoiseach and Fine Gael Leader.

He says it was an hounour to serve, but his contribution at the helm is over.

He suggested he is no longer "the right person for the job".

Leo Varadkar concluded his speech thanking the people of Ireland for giving him the opportunity to serve them.

He promised to "keep working for Ireland" and his community in anyway he can in the future.

He said leading the country has been the "most fulfilling time" of his life.