The Sacred Heart Girls Secondary School in Westport which has been offered the use of a site earmarked for Holy Trinity National school in the town, has been asked to reject the offer.

Westport councillor Brendan Mulroy made the call at yesterday’s monthly meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District. The Fianna Fail councillor accused the Department of Education of pitting the schools against each other.

Holy Trinity has been progressing plans for a new school building on the former Scoil Phadraig site on Altamount Street in Westport. However, the Department of Education recently stalled those plans by offering the Sacred Heart School temporary use of the site, as it too is faced with school building “no longer fit for purpose”

Councillor Mulroy argues that it is in the gift of the Sacred Heart School to refuse the department’s offer.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley..