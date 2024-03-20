

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to stand down as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader.

The wider public first became aware of a pending announcement after reports of frantic meetings in Government Buildings this morning.

The Cabinet met this morning for the first time since the defeat of the referendum and were alerted to expect the announcement following the Cabinet meeting.





