A graduate of Mayo, Sligo & Leitrim ETB has been recognised for excellence at a special event in Thomond Park run by Education and Training Boards Ireland, as part of its national ‘ETB Week’ celebrations.

Emma Kearns, a graduate of Youthreach in Ballinrobe who overcame educational challenges and is pursuing further studies at Galway Technological Institute, was presented with an alumni award. Emma is currently studying Business and hopes to specialise in hospitality and start her own business.

Entertainment at the event was provided by a rock group comprising ETB learners and staff who inspired a national carpool karaoke competition.

Further information is available at: https://events.etbi.ie/ETBWE