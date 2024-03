Maura O’Sullivan has been selected by Sinn Féin as the second Castlebar candidate in the 2024 Local Elections, taking place on Friday, June 7th.

The selection convention took place in the TF Hotel when the Islandeady resident, was officially ratified as the eighth Sinn Féin candidate running in Mayo.

A longtime Sinn Féin activist, Maura is a well-known local businesswoman and has a track record in community and voluntary work, with a focus on advocating for carers.