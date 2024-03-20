Construction is due to begin this month on a new Coast Guard Station in Westport.

It will be located at Roman Island at the Quay in Westport.

A public notice of intention has been published by the Commissioner of Public Works, detailing that works will begin to facilitate the Irish Coast Guard rescue service for local emergencies.

The two storey accommodation block will provide a base for Emergency Services along with a boathouse and vehicle store.

Local Independent Councillor Christy Hyland says that hoarding is expected to be erected this week which will signal the beginning of works at the site, with a finishing date for the project expected to be September, 2025.

Speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, the councillor outlined the works that will now get underway at the location…