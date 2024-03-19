Kiltimagh native Louis Walsh is the favourite to win this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

The music manager and TV personality is currently the 6/4 favourite for the crown, chosen by Paddy Power, with second favourite being dancer and choreographer Nikita Kuzmin.

His time on the programme has caused controversy online in recent days, particularly in his comments on Jedward, Ronan Keating and Bob Geldof.

According to today’s Irish Independent, some viewers are accusing the series of ‘fixing’ the show so that Walsh makes the final.

He has been nominated for evection several times, most recently by This Morning’s Fern Britton, but in a twist was granted immunity from eviction which makes it look very likely that he will have a place in the final.

This turn of events has given Walsh the favourite tag with the majority of bookmakers.

