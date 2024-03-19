A Sligo TD says it's time to tackle the cancer care system across the region, which is lacking compared to other parts of the country.

Deputy Marian Harkin says that the west and north west regions have the highest incidence rate and mortality rates of cancer in the country.

At a recent meeting of the policy forum for Ireland, Professor Michael Kerin, Director of the Saolta Cancer Network, says the lack of investment in the region sees cancer patients and emergency patients compete for best in UHG, which is the only model 4 hospital in the west.

The Independent deputy believes a regional centre is needed for cancer patients in Galway, with their more regular appointments to still take place at their local hospital.

She has been outlining her concerns to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...