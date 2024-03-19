A report on defective concrete blocks was presented to and voted on today by the European Petitions Committee.

The report was unanimously adopted, which has been warmly welcomed by Midlands North West MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan.

MEP Flanagan says that this report is ‘vindication of the tireless campaigning of affected homeowners and validation of the unprecedented situation they find themselves in.’

He says that the ordeal that these people have gone through has had severe health, financial and social consequences and it’s time now for the Government to do the right thing.

The Roscommon MEP has been outlining what today’s vote means to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: