A motorist has been arrested in County Roscommon for driving way over the speed limit.

As part of speed checks in the Boyle area, the local Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling 60km per hour over the limit.

The driver was travelling at a speed of 166 km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Gardaí stopped the driver, and then realised that they were a novice driver with no N-plates on display.

The driver was arrested and is due to appear in court in the near future.

(pic Garda Traffic Twitter)