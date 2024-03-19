The HSE is beginning its measles catch-up programme from today.

Five cases have been confirmed here so far this year, while outbreaks have been reported across Europe.

It's estimated around 10 to 20 percent of the population aren't vaccinated against measles and this catch up programme is targeting them.

It's aimed particularly at children and those in their 20s along with underserved groups like migrants.

The HSE says people who have two doses don't need more top ups but anyone who doesn't have two or is unsure if they've any - should get both jabs.

Babies can't get the vaccine until their 12 months old but the HSE says they would have natural immunity if their mum was vaccinated.

It's worth noting it's highly unlikely you will get measles if you've two jabs.

The HSE says the measles vaccine is safe and any theories that it isn't have been disproved.