The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Achill Sound was cancelled on Monday afternoon due to inclement weather conditions.

A weekend of celebration on the island was due to continue to the Bank Holiday Monday with a large crowd gathering for the annual parade.

With heavy wind and rainfall forecasted for lunchtime yesterday, the organisers of the event took the tough decision to cancel proceedings.

The event has since been rescheduled and will take place on Easter Sunday March 31.

In a post on Facebook, the Achill St. Patrick’s Weekend Parade committee have asked people to turn their shamrocks into Easter eggs to keep the festive spirits alive.