Proposed plans for an amalgamation of Mount Saint Michael Secondary School and St Colman’s College in Claremorris are moving forward.

A joint statement has been released by the two Post Primary facilities, with patrons of both recently meeting to discuss a report on the consultation on the future of Catholic secondary education in the town.

The board of management committees of both schools were presented with the report in mid-December, and more time was given since to both schools to make further submissions.

The statement reads:

“The Patrons of Mount St Michael Secondary School and St Colman’s College have met in order to discuss the outcome of the recent consultation on the future of Catholic Secondary education in Claremorris town.

“This consultation was undertaken with the school communities of Mount St Michael Secondary School and St Colman’s College and the wider community of Primary Schools in the Claremorris area.

“The report was shared with the Board of Managements of both schools in mid-December, following which, more time was given to both schools to make further submissions to the Patrons.

“Having considered the report and submissions, the Patrons are now exploring all options including, but not confined to, the possibility of amalgamating Mount St Michael Secondary School and St Colman’s College to form a new amalgamated Catholic Co-educational school on a site chosen by the Department of Education.

“The Patrons will commence an engagement with the Department of Education Building Unit in Tullamore with the aim of enhancing the educational facilities available for all students in Claremorris town and also ensuring the availability into the future of a strong and vibrant Catholic Post Primary option in Claremorris town for parents who wish to avail of it.”