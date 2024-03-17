A former Mayor of Galway City is set to run for Independent Ireland in this year’s Local Elections.

Galway City Councillor Noel Larkin has today announced his candidacy.

Independent Ireland was recently set up by Independent TD Michael Collins, of Cork South West, and Richard O’Donoghue of Limerick County in late 2023.

The announcement from Councillor Larkin comes just over a month after Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice announced that he would join the party also.

Councillor Larkin has stated that he in “honoured” to announce his candidacy for Independent Ireland:

"Throughout my tenure as a councillor and as Mayor, I have been privileged to work alongside dedicated community members and organizations to address key issues facing our city.

“I am committed to advocating for common-sense solutions that prioritize the well-being of our community."