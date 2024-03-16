One man has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of a suspected rifle during a search operation in County Galway on the morning of Saturday 16th March 2024.

This operation, which commenced shortly after 7am at a residence in Turloughmore, was part of ongoing investigations by the Galway Divisional Detective Unit into criminal activity in the Galway area.

The Galway County Crime Unit, the Garda Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit also provided assistance.

During the course of a full search of the house and the grounds of the residence, a suspected rifle along with a silencer and scope were seized by Gardaí.

The seized firearm will be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for analysis.

A man in his 20s was later arrested in connection with this seizure and detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a Garda Station in Galway.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court at 6:15pm this evening, Saturday 16th March 2024.

Investigations are ongoing.