Long awaited works are set to begin on a dangerous junction in Frenchpark next Tuesday.

The news has been welcomed by Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane, who has pushed for these works to be carried out for some time.

The junction, she says, has had repeated accidents and near misses in previous years.

She says that the issue of speeding through Frenchpark, and other villages along the N5 also needs to now be addressed.

The works will take place for 6 weeks from Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm.

Deputy Kerrane jhas been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....