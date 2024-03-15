Businesses are being warned of potential fines if they are found to be selling vaping products that have been purchased from unregistered suppliers.

Fines of between €500 and €2,000 can be issued by the EPA to any business that is found to be non compliant with the law.

Sligo councillor Donal Gilroy says that not only will these fines help with the environmental impact but also so that the products being sold don't have any dangerous chemicals in them that may be harmful on people's health.

He says that if these products are bought from unregistered suppliers there is no way of knowing the full contents of the vapes.

Councillor Gilroy told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the implications such a product can have....