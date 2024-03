Gardaí are currently investigating a burglary at a premises in South County Sligo.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, at around 4:00am, a premises was broken into in Tourlestrane.

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnesses suspicious activity in the South Sligo area at the time.

Anyone with any information can contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 91 89500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.