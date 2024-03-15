Gardaí and Emergency Services are currently at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision near Menlo Pier in Galway.
At approximately 7:00am this morning, a car collided with a wall and entered the water.
There were two people in the vehicle, a female in her 30s and a male in his 40s.
Both have been taken to University Hospital Galway.
The woman’s injuries are described as serious and she is currently in a critical condition.
The man is receiving treatment for injuries that are understood to be non-life-threatening.
The Coolough road is closed as the scene is currently being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators.
Local diversions are in place.
No further information is available at this time.