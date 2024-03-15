Gardaí and Emergency Services are currently at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision near Menlo Pier in Galway.

At approximately 7:00am this morning, a car collided with a wall and entered the water.

There were two people in the vehicle, a female in her 30s and a male in his 40s.

Both have been taken to University Hospital Galway.

The woman’s injuries are described as serious and she is currently in a critical condition.

The man is receiving treatment for injuries that are understood to be non-life-threatening.

The Coolough road is closed as the scene is currently being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

No further information is available at this time.