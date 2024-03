For the first time ever, an Irish flag will be flown over Huddersfield Town Hall in the UK.

It was raised this morning by the Mayor of Kirklees Cathal Burke, who is a native of Kiltimagh.

It comes as Minister Norma Foley is visiting the town on a state visit which is also the first time an Irish government minister has visited Huddersfield for the St Patrick's Day celebrations.

Cathal says that it's an incredibly proud and historic day for the Irish community based in Huddersfield...