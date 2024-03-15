Bank of Ireland is warning about an increasing number of false articles appearing online designed to defraud consumers through fake financial products, investments or cryptocurrency schemes.

The articles appear like news articles from genuine media outlets, but are false advertisements that fraudsters are paying for online.

The advertisements feature fabricated news stories with claims about specific cryptocurrency trading platforms or designed to entice readers to websites where they can then be defrauded.

The false articles/advertisements generally feature a well-known personality or celebrity, combined with a controversial headline to grab attention.